Hawaii reports 118 new coronavirus infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 118 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 236,269.

With no new fatalities, the state’s death toll stands at 1,334.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 3,642 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

