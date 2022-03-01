Forecast: Winds remain light into Friday as a disturbance passes to our north; plus some pop up showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It is feeling a little warmer as the winds back down. A surface trough lingering near the islands will maintain light winds during the next couple of days. A passing disturbance aloft will bring unsettled weather with a chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Stable conditions will briefly develop on Friday and Saturday, as light northerly winds shift out of the east. Chances for spotty heavy showers will increase Sunday and Monday as another disturbance aloft moves over the state.

Unsettled conditions will develop late Wednesday night and Thursday. An upper level trough will deepen over the islands, leading to increased instability. This feature will also generate a surface low about 400 miles northeast of the state, which will cause the surface trough to stall over the Big Island. This will place the highest chances for rainfall and thunderstorms on the Big Island, while a drier northerly flow will support only isolated heavy showers and/or thunderstorms across the rest of the island chain. The summits of the Big Island will experience strong westerly winds and snow showers, possibly requiring a Wind Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory, and we cannot rule out winter precipitation on the highest reaches of Haleakala if a heavy showers develops there.

Let’s talk surf, the current moderate period northwest swell will continue to gradually subside through Thursday. A new northwest swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and could bring surf near advisory thresholds for north facing shores on Friday. This new swell will gradually decrease over the weekend. Also a moderate northeast swell is expected around the same time as the northwest swell. A small long-period south swell will hold through Wednesday and taper off on Thursday.

