Forecast: Light winds persist, more showers due Thursday

Your top local headlines for March 1, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:22 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:52 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance will move over the islands Tuesday night, keeping winds light and variable for the next few days.

Another juicier disturbance will pass over the area early Thursday through Thursday night, bringing unstable weather across the central and eastern parts of the state.

Surf heights will continue to lower through early Thursday before beginning to rise again by Thursday afternoon into Friday as another long-period west-northwest swell is expected to arrive. This swell is likely to peak Friday with surf heights possibly reaching low-end high surf advisory levels.

A moderate northeast swell is also probable around Thursday.

