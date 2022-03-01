Forecast: Light winds persist, more showers due Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance will move over the islands Tuesday night, keeping winds light and variable for the next few days.

Another juicier disturbance will pass over the area early Thursday through Thursday night, bringing unstable weather across the central and eastern parts of the state.

Surf heights will continue to lower through early Thursday before beginning to rise again by Thursday afternoon into Friday as another long-period west-northwest swell is expected to arrive. This swell is likely to peak Friday with surf heights possibly reaching low-end high surf advisory levels.

A moderate northeast swell is also probable around Thursday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.