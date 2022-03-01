Tributes
Feedback wanted on plans to manage air tours over Hawaii’s national parks

Feedback sought in plan to manage air space.
Feedback sought in plan to manage air space.(NPS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:53 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal agencies are seeking public input on their plans to manage air tours above Hawaii’s national parks.

The proposals include restricting minimum altitudes, reducing the number of flights, limiting routes over sensitive areas and prohibiting flights on specific days.

“If you have thoughts about how air tours should be managed in the park, please provide your input,” said Natalie Gates, Superintendent of Haleakalā National Park. “Haleakalā National Park staff have used input from prior to 2012 and data collected since then to create various alternatives for the current draft Air Tour Management Plan. When completed, the ATMP will allow the NPS and the FAA to manage air tours over the park to protect resources, wilderness, and the visitor experience.”

Haleakalā National Park is one of 24 national parks developing air tour management plans in cooperation with the FAA. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Hawaiʻi Island is also seeking public feedback on its range of alternatives

Feedback on the air tour management plan is being accepted until April 1. For details, click here.

