Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Father of murder suspect calls for investigation into how his son was allowed to walk free

By Allyson Blair
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM HST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The father of a man accused of fatally beating a woman on the steps of the Kapolei police station says he and his wife spent two decades working with doctors and the courts trying to help their son.

Tony Armstrong said his 35-year-old son, Michael, has been committed at the State Hospital at least eight times.

Armstrong is accused of fatally beating the woman on Valentine’s Day, shortly after being released from lockup for another violent crime.

In a situation that might leave many families seeking anonymity, Tony Armstrong said in an interview Monday morning, “I am not going to be silent.”

He is choosing to share personal details of their struggle in hopes of bringing awareness to Hawaii’s mental health crisis and holes in the system.

Caregivers: Woman’s ‘horrible’ murder outside Kapolei police station was preventable

He says his son grew up in Hilo.

“Around 15 was when things began to head in the wrong direction,” he said.

In his early 20s, he said, his son was diagnosed schizoaffective disorder, “which actually has components of schizophrenia and bi-polar.”

From that point on, the 35-year-old bounced in and out of the State Hospital.

Tony Armstrong says doctors would get him stabilized and then he’d be released, usually back to his family or a group home

But it never lasted for more than few months because he says he would go off his medication.

“Each time we’ve gone through this, it’s actually gotten worse. To the point where we were fearful for what he could do. Or what others would do to him just because of his illness,” Tony Armstrong said.

On Feb. 14, Armstrong allegedly beat 48-year-old Linda Johnson to death in front of the Kapolei police substation shortly after being released.

The 35-year-old had been arrested the day prior for assaulting a worker at his group home then punching a police officer.

Tony Armstrong says he’s “not in denial about what his son did,” adding he trusts the courts to determine his fate.

But until then he wants answers about what happened before his son’s release so action can be taken to prevent something like this from happening again.

“There should have been some kind of communication between the group home, the police and the State hospital to find out what they wanted to do,” he said.

Armstrong believes his son should have been immediately sent back to the State Hospital.

He’s calling for a complete investigation into the actions of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office and police officers who had a hand in his son’s release.

“I will go on every news station until I get contacted by these people and the prosecuting attorney’s office gets held accountable and whatever involvement the police department had in it too,” he said.

HNN asked both the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office and HPD if Armstrong’s mental health history had been reviewed and if any effort was made to contact the state hospital before his release.

Officials from both agencies sent a response declining to comment.

The Armstrong family also released the following statement as it seeks answers:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
The collapse of the home at 59-181 Ke Nui Rd. has left other North Shore beachfront owners on...
‘We need help’: North Shore home collapse has neighbors on edge
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time

Latest News

Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on face mask
Officials said the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Palai Street.
Early-morning blaze that destroyed home is latest tragedy for Waipahu family
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID infections, 7 additional fatalities
HNN News Brief (March 2, 2022)
HNN News Brief (March 2, 2022)
Bella's story
Morning Beat: Bella's Struggle and what it says about Child Welfare Services