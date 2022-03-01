Tributes
Family dog finds mountain lion hiding under home’s deck

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard. (Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:15 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - You never know what’s hiding under your back deck.

A family was alerted by their dog that something was in their backyard.

They thought maybe it was a raccoon, but they were shocked to find a mountain lion hiding under the deck.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped wrangle the animal on Sunday.

They said it is not a fully grown adult and weighs about 120 pounds.

The agency relocated the animal to a remote area in Larimer County.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

