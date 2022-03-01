Brush fire shuts down Kamananui Road in Central Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire forced the closure of Kamananui Road Monday afternoon.

Honolulu firefighters were on scene around 1:45 p.m.

Police shut down Kamananui Road between Kamehameha Highway and Kaukonahua Road. Driver should plan to take a different route.

No word on how many acres have burned so far. There are no reports of structures threatened at this time.

