Brush fire shuts down Kamananui Road in Central Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire forced the closure of Kamananui Road Monday afternoon.

Honolulu firefighters were on scene around 1:45 p.m.

Police shut down Kamananui Road between Kamehameha Highway and Kaukonahua Road. Driver should plan to take a different route.

No word on how many acres have burned so far. There are no reports of structures threatened at this time.

This story will be updated.

