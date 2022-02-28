HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken the life of his 3-year-old son.

It happened Monday morning at a home in Waialua.

Neighbors said they heard what sounded like gunshots coming from the residence around 9 a.m.

Police arrived within minutes of what they called an “argument type” of 911 emergency call.

“Upon their arrival, they met with a juvenile female who was stating that she was trying to get into the home, into a locked bedroom door to find her father and her brother, who is a toddler,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes, of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Division.

The officers asked the teenager to wait outside while they checked the house.

That’s when they made the gruesome discovery.

“There was an open window on the backside of the house,” Thoemmes said. “Officers entered and they located the deceased male and the deceased toddler on the bed.”

Police are investigating the case as an apparent murder-suicide. They said the father and toddler died from single gunshots and a weapon was recovered in the room.

“The male, it looks like it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Thoemmes said.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the call and identified the man as a 38-year-old and the child as a 3-year-old.

Police said the toddler’s mother was not at home when the shooting occurred.

“We’re meeting with the mother, trying to get a statement from her to find out what happened,” Thoemmes said.

Neighbors told Hawaii News Now that the family is nice, quiet, and mostly kept to themselves. One neighbor said she would often see the father pushing his young son in a stroller.

“It’s difficult for everyone, community members as well as the police officers, the patrol officers, the detectives assigned, EMS, HFD, any time you deal with the death of a child, it’s very very difficult,” Thoemmes said.

