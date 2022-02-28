Tributes
No injuries after house collapses into ocean on Oahu’s North Shore

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:22 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house has collapsed into the ocean on Oahu’s North Shore on Monday morning, Honolulu police said.

The house is located along the shoreline on Ke Nui Road, not too far away from Sunset Beach.

HPD said no injuries have been reported.

It’s not clear what caused the house to collapse.

An investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

