Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Statewide effort hopes to use the power of many hands to tackle microplastics problem

At first glance Waimanalo beach looks pretty clean, but it’s when you get a good look that you can see there are thousands of pieces of microplastics here.
By Samie Solina
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:39 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At first glance, Waimanalo beach looks pretty clean.

But when you get a good look, you can see there are thousands of pieces of microplastics in the sand.

Parley Hawaii wants to inspire people to not only clean up the beach but to change their habits.

“The fish are eating the plastic,” said Kahi Pacarro, the CEO of Parley Hawaii. “And when it gets into the bellies of those fish, it moves into their fatty tissues. And as those fish are eaten by bigger fish, the toxins bioaccumulate up the food chain, to eventually ending up on our plates.”

People can post a picture or video of them sifting through the sand to win hotel tickets to Turtle Bay, and Outrigger, and they can also win a membership to the Bishop Museum.

Until June 3, you can post a picture of you sifting through microplastics at Hawaii beaches using the hashtag #siftfortheoceans.

“We know that just cleaning the beach is not the only solution,” said Antonia Mascarenhas, the head of global outreach for Parley.

“We want with this competition is to really create a tangible experience for people to see the plastic touch, carry, know that it’s there. And with this knowledge, start taking different behavioral changes in their own lives.”

You can either make your own sifter or you can go ahead and borrow one Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bishop Museum, or through the Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii headquarters.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Ige sets end date for Safe Travels, but says he hasn’t made a decision on mask mandate
A power outage is affecting 13,000 customers in East Oahu on Tuesday morning.
Power restored to East Oahu after hours-long outage
Police are investigating the apparent suicide of a man who they say appears to have also taken...
HPD investigating after 3-year-old found dead in apparent murder-suicide
The collapse of the home at 59-181 Ke Nui Rd. has left other North Shore beachfront owners on...
‘We need help’: North Shore home collapse has neighbors on edge
Chad Starr is walking 131 miles along Oahu's coastline to raise awareness of childhood suicide....
A dad seeks to honor his young daughter’s memory, one step at a time

Latest News

Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Warrant issued for suspect accused of assaulting clerk who asked her to put on face mask
Officials said the fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-story home on Palai Street.
Early-morning blaze that destroyed home is latest tragedy for Waipahu family
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 166 new COVID infections, 7 additional fatalities
HNN News Brief (March 2, 2022)
HNN News Brief (March 2, 2022)
Bella's story
Morning Beat: Bella's Struggle and what it says about Child Welfare Services