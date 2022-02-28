Statewide effort hopes to use the power of many hands to tackle microplastics problem

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At first glance, Waimanalo beach looks pretty clean.

But when you get a good look, you can see there are thousands of pieces of microplastics in the sand.

Parley Hawaii wants to inspire people to not only clean up the beach but to change their habits.

“The fish are eating the plastic,” said Kahi Pacarro, the CEO of Parley Hawaii. “And when it gets into the bellies of those fish, it moves into their fatty tissues. And as those fish are eaten by bigger fish, the toxins bioaccumulate up the food chain, to eventually ending up on our plates.”

People can post a picture or video of them sifting through the sand to win hotel tickets to Turtle Bay, and Outrigger, and they can also win a membership to the Bishop Museum.

Until June 3, you can post a picture of you sifting through microplastics at Hawaii beaches using the hashtag #siftfortheoceans.

“We know that just cleaning the beach is not the only solution,” said Antonia Mascarenhas, the head of global outreach for Parley.

“We want with this competition is to really create a tangible experience for people to see the plastic touch, carry, know that it’s there. And with this knowledge, start taking different behavioral changes in their own lives.”

You can either make your own sifter or you can go ahead and borrow one Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bishop Museum, or through the Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii headquarters.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.