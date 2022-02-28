Maui man wanted on a felony burglary warrant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for a felony burglary suspect known to frequent the Kihei area.

Police say 38-year-old Sione Mafileo is wanted on a first-degree burglary felony warrant.

He’s described as standing 6′ 2″ tall, weighing 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police also say he has notable skull tattoos on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with any information on Mafileo’s whereabouts is asked to call MPD at (808) 244-6400.

