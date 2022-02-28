Light winds start the work week

An approaching front will push a high pressure ridge southward closer to the islands, resulting in lighter winds through Thursday. The winds may be light enough to allow for afternoon clouds buildups and pop-up showers. An upper trough will move over the islands late Wednesday through Thursday night, which will increase the chance of showers for most of the state. A more stable airmass with northerly winds should move in later Friday and Saturday.

A new short-period northwest swell will keep surf elevated for north and west shores, so the high surf advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Monday. Another long-period WNW swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday night and peak early Thursday into Friday at advisory levels. Surf will remain small for remaining shorelines.

