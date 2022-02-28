Tributes
Light winds start the work week

Expect some afternoon clouds and isolated showers, with a higher chance for rainfall by Thursday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:12 PM HST
An approaching front will push a high pressure ridge southward closer to the islands, resulting in lighter winds through Thursday. The winds may be light enough to allow for afternoon clouds buildups and pop-up showers. An upper trough will move over the islands late Wednesday through Thursday night, which will increase the chance of showers for most of the state. A more stable airmass with northerly winds should move in later Friday and Saturday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A new short-period northwest swell will keep surf elevated for north and west shores, so the high surf advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Monday. Another long-period WNW swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday night and peak early Thursday into Friday at advisory levels. Surf will remain small for remaining shorelines.

