Forecast: Light winds taking over, more showers due Wednesday

Your top local headlines for Feb. 28, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge north of the area will shift southward over the next few days as a front approaches from the northwest. The front will pass north of the area Monday into Tuesday.

The result is mainly gentle east to east southeast winds across local waters.

An upper trough will pass over the area late Wednesday through Thursday night.

Stronger winds will begin to build back in northwest of the area Friday and Saturday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
The ongoing long-period, west-northwest swell will gradually decline over the next several days, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell is expected to arrive soon and stretch into Tuesday. Thus, the high surf advisory for exposed north- and west-facing shores has been extended through Monday.

Another batch of long-period west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night, peak Thursday/Friday, then gradually subside.

