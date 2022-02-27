With loved ones stuck in Ukraine, Maui residents call for an end to the war

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Russian troops continue their invasion into Ukraine, Maui residents with ties to the country are calling for peace and an end to the war.

About 20 Ukrainians who now live in Maui gathered in front of the state building on Saturday holding signs and showing support for their country.

Many of them said they still have a lot of loved ones who are stuck in Ukraine as the conflict remains ongoing.

“It’s really painful to watch what’s happening and I wish I could be there with them. I know they’re dying right now. They are being killed, being murdered, it’s very hard to watch,” Yuliya Labrosse, who is originally from Ukraine.

“My dad is there, my mom’s sister, my cousins, my nephews, my friends, my classmates. I know people in every part of Ukraine — east and west and middle, the war is going on everywhere.”

Labrosse said she has been in contact with family and friends who are trying to escape the country.

“Today my friend said, ‘I want to escape, I’m going to try and escape,’ but trains are not going, they can’t move right now,” she said. “Men are not allowed to leave, 18 to 60 all men have to go to war. And more and more people are getting angry now and they want to go fight. Yesterday, my classmate signed up to go to fight.”

As Russia continues to send in tanks and launch airstrikes, the group said many of their loved ones are hiding in basements and under buildings for protection.

In one case, Labrosse said 30 children were saved from a village in Ukraine called Happiness. She said her father has been going door to door to help those in need.

“Eighty percent of the village was destroyed. They were able to rescue these children and move them to a university dorm where my dad lives. They got these 30 children delivered. They didn’t eat for a couple days, they didn’t sleep,” Labrosse said.

In a phone call with her father, he told her, “We can only be killed, but we can’t be defeated.”

Although they are thousands of miles away from what is happening in Europe, the group felt it was important to speak up.

“My heart is aching right now because all of my family is there. I’m worried for everyone,” Viktoria Lauer said.

“I want to say thank you to my country’s army and our president who is standing strong and protecting our grounds. I wish them to stay strong and protect not only the country but the whole world because this war is affecting the whole world.”

Among those who were at the rally was a Russian woman who was standing in solidarity with her Ukrainian friends.

“What’s happening right now is horrible, war is never an answer,” Margarita Zhukova said. “I’m still crying, for like three days already. It’s heartbreaking, people suffering all over the world, but we need peace.”

