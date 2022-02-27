Trade winds to lighten, surf on the way down

Trade winds will become lighter Sunday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front should dissipate to the north Monday and Tuesday, but winds may be light enough for afternoon clouds and pop-up showers. An upper trough is forecast to move over the area late Wednesday through Thursday night, increasing the chance of showers statewide, followed by drier conditions Friday and Saturday. Exact details on the longer-range forecast are still up in the air, so stay tuned.

In surf, the WNW swell is declining, with a high surf advisory replacing the warning that was posted for most north and west shores. The swell is expected to drop below advisory levels Sunday night into Monday. Another long period NW swell could begin rising late Thursday, building rapidly to high surf advisory levels Thursday night, and then rising above high surf warning levels Friday.

