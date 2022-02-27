Man in critical condition after crashing into traffic pole on Farrington Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a 68-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash on Farrington Highway on Saturday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident happened near a Wendy’s at around 2:45 p.m. when a vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole. Officials said the vehicle then set on fire.

Paramedics said the man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and transported to an emergency room.

