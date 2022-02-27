Tributes
Man in critical condition after crashing into traffic pole on Farrington Highway

Paramedics said the man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and transported to an...
Paramedics said the man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and transported to an emergency room.(SHERAYL LANDFORD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a 68-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash on Farrington Highway on Saturday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the incident happened near a Wendy’s at around 2:45 p.m. when a vehicle crashed into a traffic light pole. Officials said the vehicle then set on fire.

Paramedics said the man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and transported to an emergency room.

