Hawaii reports 229 new coronavirus infections, 4 additional deaths

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 9:45 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 229 new coronavirus infections and four additional deaths on Sunday.

This brings the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 236,009.

With four additional fatalities, the state’s death toll now stands at 1,334.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 4,187 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

