Driver plows into parked car in Waianae, killing 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7-year-old girl and 38-year-old woman were killed Saturday night when a speeding driver plowed into their parked car in Waianae, police said.

The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. on Haleakala Avenue.

Police said a 27-year-old man was speeding on the roadway when he lost control and hit the parked vehicle, where the girl and woman were occupants. A 17-year-old pedestrian was also critically injured in the crash.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle on two counts of negligent homicide and DUI.

While speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, police said, it’s unknown if drugs were also involved.

Police said the traffic fatalities are the 10th and 11th on Oahu so far this year.

That compares to seven at the same time in 2021.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

