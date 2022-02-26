Tributes
What the Tech: Sending donations to Ukraine is trickier but not impossible

As the story unfolds in Ukraine, many Americans are looking for ways to help.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the story unfolds in Ukraine, many Americans are looking for ways to help.

Sending help to Ukraine is trickier than donating money for a natural disaster in other countries.

One news radio station in Kyiv, reports Russian occupiers are not allowing the Red Cross to enter areas that have been targeted. But several Ukrainian organizations are accepting donations.

UNICEF has staff members in five Ukraine locations and is supporting mobile teams to provide psychosocial support to children. The 7.5 million children inside Ukraine have been living under the threat of war for all of their lives. On its website, UNICEF states it is seeking $64 million to provide basic services such as water, sanitation, health care, and schooling.

Razom is a Ukrainian charity with over 3 million followers on Facebook. It is accepting donations to supply the Ukrainian army with medical supplies. Many Americans are posting fundraising efforts for this charity on their Facebook pages.

Voices of Children is raising money to support Ukrainian kids living near the front lines. It uses art therapy and psychologists to minister to children living with the war.

United Help Ukraine is a U.S.-based non-profit that says it sends 100% of donations to Ukraine for medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and money for a wounded warrior organization for injured Ukrainian soldiers and their families.

And “Come Back Alive” is a Ukrainian charity raising money for weapons, ammunition, and supplies for the army. The charity posts information on its Facebook page where people in Ukraine can report for volunteer duty and pick up weapons to defend the country.

These charities have been recommended by journalists in Ukraine. Getting money to these charities in Ukraine has proven difficult. Most ask for donations through PayPal, direct bank transfers, and Facebook. Although several have experienced cyberattacks that have shut down their payment systems.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

