Big surf declines slightly, but remains at warning levels

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning remains posted for the north and west shores of most of the islands as a huge swell is expected to last through most of Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, where waves of 20 to 30 feet are still possible Saturday.

West shores of those islands may reach 18 to 22 feet.

The warning is also posted for the north shores of Maui, where waves of 20 to 25 feet are possible, and the west shores of Hawaii Island, where waves of 8 to 12 feet are forecast.

The Kauai County Ocean Safety Bureau on Friday advised that there would be no swimming allowed at Garden Isle north shore beaches from Anini Beach to Kee Beach due to the high surf conditions.

On Oahu, Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards made 30 rescues along the North Shore, with Waimea Bay the busiest.

Lifeguards also made more than 2,000 preventative actions, such as warnings, as the waves drew large crowds to beaches.

The Weather Service said the swell is expected to remain above warning level thresholds through Saturday afternoon before declining to high surf advisory heights.

Beachgoers should be prepared for ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches and lava flows that could affect coastal properties, including roadways and infrastructure.

Powerful longshore and rip currents will also be present at most beaches, while large breaking waves and and strong currents may affect harbor entrances that are exposed to the swell.

Waves may also wash over typically vulnerable coastal roadways , especially during the highest tides around midnight Friday night.

