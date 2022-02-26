Tributes
'This is Now': Ukraine invasion fuels fears of bigger war in Europe

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered new international efforts — including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin — to make Moscow stop.

Amid reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which U.S. officials have described as Putin’s ultimate objective. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy appealed for a cease-fire and warned in a bleak statement that multiple cities were under attack. “This night they will storm,” he said.

