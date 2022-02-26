As prices at the pump soar, some wonder whether it’s time for gas tax relief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The price of gasoline is soaring nationwide. In Hawaii, it’s expected to hit an all-time high in the next couple weeks.

The rising prices are hitting consumers and businesses alike.

“The gas prices are absolutely killing the taxi business,” said Howard Higa, president of The Cab Company. Unlike most businesses, simply raising prices isn’t an option for cab companies. Rates are capped by the city. That’s left drivers desperate for relief.

He’s says the drivers’ no. 1 expense is gasoline.

“If that goes up they make less money,” Higa said. “Or some of them actually lose money.”

According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of unleaded in Hawaii on Friday was $4.55 per gallon.

Of that, more than 50 cents a gallon goes to taxes.

The federal government gets just over 18 cents while the state tacks on another 16 cents. On top of that, the counties add between 16 and 23 cents ― depending on where you live.

Higa said government should be looking at temporary tax gas relief.

“Any type of cut in prices for gas will help the drivers,” Higa said. “Maybe cutting down on the gas tax or eliminating it for a while so everyone can get on their feet.”

Money from gas taxes pays for road construction and maintenance.

HNN reached out to the Governor’s Office along with the mayors of all four counties to ask anyone’s considering cutting or suspending local gas taxes.

Maui and Kauai counties said it’s not an issue that’s being discussed right now.

Officials on the Big Island said they’re assessing the situation.

HNN didn’t get a response from the Governor’s Office or from officials at Honolulu Hale.

Meanwhile, at the federal level economists say there’s a possibility the President could utilize the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve.

“That was something President Biden tapped last fall,” said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“He released 50 million barrels of crude oil. That is something he has said he is ready to do.”

