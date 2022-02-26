Tributes
Police arrest suspect accused of fatally stabbing man in Iwilei

Police said the victim was in altercation with the suspect.
Police said the victim was in altercation with the suspect.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man in the Iwilei area on Friday night.

Authorities said 42-year-old David Brown was arrested for second-degree murder for allegedly killing a 27-year-old man who suffered multiple stab wounds. Police said the victim was in altercation with the suspect.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim dead on arrival due to an apparent stabbing to the chest.

Following the incident, officials said Brown then fled on foot but was eventually located several blocks away by responding officers.

Police said Brown remains in custody pending investigation.

This story will be updated.

