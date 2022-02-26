Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off...
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off its eastern coast.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday launched a suspected ballistic missile into the sea, South Korean and Japanese officials said, in the North’s apparent eighth round of weapons tests so far this year.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch had happened without providing further details. Japan’s Defense Ministry also said North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile.

A maritime safety warning from Japan’s Coast Guard said “an object possibly ballistic missile” was launched from North Korea and that it probably landed in the sea. Vessels in the area were warned to stay away from objects that may have fallen from the air and to report them to authorities.

North Korea last month conducted seven rounds of missile tests in what some experts called an attempt to perfect its weapons technology and pressure the Biden administration to make concessions such as relief from economic sanctions.

North Korea later halted testing activity after the start of the Winter Olympics in China, which is its last major ally and economic pipeline. Some experts had predicted North Korea would resume tests and possibly launch bigger weapons after the Olympics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige said Friday that Hawaii will not be following the new CDC guidance on masks ―...
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Terry Jones.
Police: Longtime MPD secretary dies after crashing into tree while chasing purse snatcher
Courtroom gavel
Kailua man pleads guilty on multiple counts of producing child pornography

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
The testing is part of the Navy’s ongoing response to its Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Amid ongoing flushing efforts, Navy finds high levels of petroleum, other compounds in tap water
The CDC drops its strong mask recommendations for most of the country under new COVID-19...
Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT