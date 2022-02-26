Amid ongoing flushing efforts, Navy finds high levels of petroleum, other compounds in tap water

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy released new water testing results late Friday that found high levels of contaminants at an Oahu elementary school and military housing communities.

The testing is part of the Navy’s ongoing response to its Red Hill tainted water crisis.

Here’s what was found:

Testing at a home at Halsey Terrace at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam found petroleum levels of 460 parts per billion, more than double the acceptable contamination level set by the Health Department.

Samples from two non-residential buildings on base, meanwhile, found high levels of a compound commonly added to plastics to make them flexible

Levels of the compound came in at 23.8 and 18.3 parts per billion — above the allowable 6 parts per billion. Officials said the compound, identified as DEHP, is not a known component of jet fuel.

Additionally, levels of DEHP at a vacant home on base came in at 42.4 parts per billion. The home was located in Zone B1, which is composed of the McGrew and Halawa neighborhoods.

On Saturday, the Navy said it also detected elevated levels of a petroleum compound from a non-residential building located near the base’s Bravo Piers. The military said an organic compound usually used in PVC was also found from a non-residential building located at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

“The Interagency Drinking Water System Team determined the next stem was to re-flush and re-sample the impacted buildings, both non-residential and homes,” the Navy said, in a news release.

Separately, the Navy said it had found elevated levels of beryllium at Pearl Harbor Elementary School.

According to the EPA, the limit set for beryllium in drinking water is 4 parts per billion. The sample taken from an outdoor sink at the school showed 5.7 parts per billion.

As the Navy continues to respond to the contamination crisis, “do not drink” advisories remain in effect for all neighborhoods that have not been cleared. Tap water should also not be used for cooking or hygiene.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.