Man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl, meth on Hawaii Island
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM HST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors Friday indicted a Washington state man for conspiracy to distribute drugs on Hawaii Island.
Hawaii County police arrested Eustakio Estrada-Castillo in November 2021 at the Kona Airport. His arrest was part of an investigation that led to the recovery of 8,000 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, and 5 pounds of meth.
Prosecutors allege the 48-year-old conspired to and distributed illegal drugs between August and November of last year.
He has been held without bail since his arrest.
Estrada-Castillo’s jury trial is set for August.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.