Man indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl, meth on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors Friday indicted a Washington state man for conspiracy to distribute drugs on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii County police arrested Eustakio Estrada-Castillo in November 2021 at the Kona Airport. His arrest was part of an investigation that led to the recovery of 8,000 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of fentanyl powder, and 5 pounds of meth.

Prosecutors allege the 48-year-old conspired to and distributed illegal drugs between August and November of last year.

He has been held without bail since his arrest.

Estrada-Castillo’s jury trial is set for August.

