Judge rejects attorney’s attempt to dismiss case against Pearl City murder suspect

The military won't confirm that he's here, but the head of the U.S. Navy is on Oahu for high-level meetings on the tainted water crisis.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM HST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attorney for a suspect accused of murdering a man found dead in a Pearl City fire tried to convince a judge that there is not enough evidence for a trial — but the judge disagreed.

Scott DeAngelo appeared at his preliminary hearing Friday through a video link at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The 32-year-old is accused of killing Demond Cox. Officials said DeAngelo allegedly set a fire in Cox’s apartment and jumped from a burning 4th floor window.

Witnesses in Pearl City murder, arson reported hearing screams of agony as suspect took off

DeAngelo’s attorney claimed no one witnessed the killing and suggested Cox took his own life.

“There is so much that we don’t know that there is in no way a strong suspicion that Mr. DeAngelo murdered Mr. Cox or that anyone murdered Mr. Cox,” said Defense Attorney Steven Nichols.

On the other hand, prosecutors said there are numerous witnesses.

“We then have him found in Laie with injuries consistent with being in the fire or exposed to fire,” said Deputy Prosecutor Anna Ishikawa. “And so we have a firearm recovered on his person as well as ammunition.”

The judge agreed there is probable cause to send DeAngelo to trial, however a date has not yet been set.

