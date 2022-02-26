HPD main station cellblock reopens after $4.2M renovation completed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department opened its newly renovated cellblock Friday at its headquarters on Beretania Street.

The improvements include new cell block doors, light fixtures, a ramp and a brand new receiving desk area.

The project cost more than $4.2 million.

“Work began in October of 2021 and was scheduled and slated to finish in June of this year. However, the project was three months ahead of schedule,” said HPD Cpt. Parker Bode. “This is the first renovation of the central receiving division since the building was built in 1992, so 30 years ago.”

With the renovation complete, officers will no longer have to transport detainees to the Kapolei police station to be held.

