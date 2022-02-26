Hawaii reports 345 new coronavirus infections, 9 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 345 new coronavirus infections and nine additional deaths on Saturday.

This brings the statewide total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 235,780.

With nine additional fatalities, the state’s death toll now stands at 1,330.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 4,446 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

