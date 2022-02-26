Breezy trades, big surf to start the weekend

Moderate to breezy trades are expected to bring just a few showers for windward and mauka areas, with drier than normal conditions through Tuesday. Winds will taper off Saturday night into Sunday, with limited shower activity.

Winds could become light and variable with afternoon sea breezes through Tuesday, with a chance of pop-up showers for leeward locales. A potent upper level disturbance is forecast to bring an increase in rain Wednesday and Thursday.

At the beach, surf will remain at warning levels for most north and west shores as the current WNW swell slowly declines. Wave heights are expected to lower to high surf advisory levels this evening. A small craft advisory is also up for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the swell and stronger trade winds.

