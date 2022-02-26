Tributes
Amid declining cases, Maui mayor to drop county’s remaining pandemic rules

The military won't confirm that he's here, but the head of the U.S. Navy is on Oahu for high-level meetings on the tainted water crisis.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:18 PM HST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino announced Friday that all of the county’s remaining pandemic public health emergency rules will be dropped.

The mayor said the restrictions will be lifted starting Tuesday.

The repeal is only for county rules. The state’s Safe Travels Program and indoor mask mandate will remain in effect as subject to the governor’s proclamation.

The county said it will also reopen all of its campgrounds — including One Alii Park in Kaunakakai, Papohaku Park on the West End of Molokai and Papalaua Wayside Park in West Maui — as well as most community centers with capacities of up to 300 people.

“With COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations continuing to trend downward dramatically, it’s time for our residents to return to the activities that they enjoy — camping with friends and family and attending birthday parties, baby luau and other events at community centers,” Victorino said. “Now, we can reclaim our island lifestyle and put COVID-19 restrictions behind us.”

