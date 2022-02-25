UH beach volleyball opens 2022 season with Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team opens the 2022 season with the Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic in Waikiki.

The BeachBows go into the weekend after finishing last year with a 17-10 record and a runner up finish in the Big West Conference.

Starting off with matches against Saint Mary’s and early tests with nationally ranked opponents in Stanford and UCLA.

“We have nothing to lose because were, I mean were the underdogs.” UH beach player Kylin Loker told reporters. “I mean as Evan says you just show up and play your heart out and a wins a win.”

UH kicks off the round robin tourney on Friday morning with a match against Saint Mary’s, followed by a face off with the Cardinal at noon.

On Saturday, Hawaii take on the Bruins before competing in a championship bracket in the afternoon.

All matches are set to take place at Queens beach, the Wahine returning to Waikiki after playing all of their home games at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex last season.

“There’s so much energy from the people who show up there to support us and the people who are just walking by just cheering us on because they’re there.” Loker said. “The energy there is just so unmatched compared to anywhere else I’ve ever played.”

Leading the way for the ‘Bows will be their third head coach in as many seasons after the departure of Anjelica Ljungqvist, however taking over will be a familiar face in Evan Silberstein who has been an assistant in the program for the last seven seasons and is now ready to take the reigns.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of for the last eight seasons and now to take the opportunity at the helm is just, it’s a great opportunity to lead us back to the level of success that you know were all shooting for.” Silberstein said.

The UH roster sees the return of indoor player Brooke Van Sickle, who earned All-Big West honors last season in her first year on the sand, the senior ready for one last ride as a Wahine.

“Definitely I feel more confident, last year I mean I was confident, but I feel like I didn’t have that much experience like compared to now.” Van Sickle said. “Just I mean coming off of an indoor season and having played last spring I definitely feel really confident.”

The first match against Saint Mary’s is set for Friday at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

