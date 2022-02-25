Tributes
Public input sought for plan to save 50 Hawaii species from extinction

Iiwi bird, a type of Hawaiian honeycreeper
Iiwi bird, a type of Hawaiian honeycreeper(Jack Jeffrey Photography)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is asking for the public’s input on their new proposal to save endangered and threatened species in Hawaii.

Their plan includes recovery efforts for 35 plants, 13 invertebrates and two birds — including the iiwi, a scarlet-colored honeycreeper.

“This recovery plan for 50 species underscores just how important proactive, community-based partnerships are to our work in preventing extinctions and supporting recovery,” said Shannon Estenoz, Fish and Wildlife and Parks assistant secretary.

“Collaborative recovery plans are especially important in places like Hawaii, where we face significant conservation challenges including growing threats from invasive species and habitat loss, which are amplified by climate change.”

The public comment period will be open for 60 days.

For more information or to provide input, email megan_laut@fws.gov and include “50 Hawaiian Species Draft Recovery Plan Comments” in the subject line.

