Hawaii’s congressional delegation: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a threat to all democracies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation called the unprovoked attack of Ukraine a threat to all democracies, and said they supported strong sanctions against Russia.

“This is totally unwarranted,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. “He’s waging war on another country and acting like it’s his country. We all need to stand up to this tyrant.”

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, said that Russia has ongoing territorial disputes with countries with other allies, like Japan. “What’s to prevent Russia if we allow this to stand firm doing the same thing anywhere else in the world, including our backyard?” he asked.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said he supports President Biden’s new economic sanctions on Russia.

“Russia’s unprovoked attack against Ukraine’s national sovereignty and independence is the greatest breach of peace in Europe since World War II and a threat to democracies around the world. It cannot stand,” he said, in a statement.

And Congressman Kai Kahele tweeted that the US must hold Putin accountable. “We must hold Putin accountable for the unjustified violation of Ukrainian sovereignty,” he said.

The United States and its Allies will stand united with the people and Government of Ukraine. We must hold Putin accountable for the unjustified violation of Ukrainian sovereignty. I’m praying for the millions of innocent civilians caught in the crosshairs. — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) February 24, 2022

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

