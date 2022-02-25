Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii’s congressional delegation: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a threat to all democracies

The death toll climbs in Ukraine to at least 137 people, both service members and civilians, as Russian invasion continues by ground and air.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:57 PM HST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s congressional delegation called the unprovoked attack of Ukraine a threat to all democracies, and said they supported strong sanctions against Russia.

“This is totally unwarranted,” said U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. “He’s waging war on another country and acting like it’s his country. We all need to stand up to this tyrant.”

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, said that Russia has ongoing territorial disputes with countries with other allies, like Japan. “What’s to prevent Russia if we allow this to stand firm doing the same thing anywhere else in the world, including our backyard?” he asked.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said he supports President Biden’s new economic sanctions on Russia.

“Russia’s unprovoked attack against Ukraine’s national sovereignty and independence is the greatest breach of peace in Europe since World War II and a threat to democracies around the world. It cannot stand,” he said, in a statement.

And Congressman Kai Kahele tweeted that the US must hold Putin accountable. “We must hold Putin accountable for the unjustified violation of Ukrainian sovereignty,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige said Friday that Hawaii will not be following the new CDC guidance on masks ―...
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Terry Jones.
Police: Longtime MPD secretary dies after crashing into tree while chasing purse snatcher
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro leaves a meeting Camp Smith on the Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Army mom says she was left shaken by Navy secretary’s comments on tainted water crisis

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
About 20 Ukrainians who now live in Maui gathered in front of the state building on Saturday...
With loved ones stuck in Ukraine, Maui residents call for an end to the war
Paramedics said the man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and transported to an...
Man in critical condition after crashing into traffic pole on Farrington Highway
The testing is part of the Navy’s ongoing response to its Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Amid ongoing flushing efforts, Navy finds high levels of petroleum, other compounds in tap water
Police said the victim was in altercation with the suspect.
Police arrest suspect accused of fatally stabbing man in Iwilei