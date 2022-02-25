Forecast: Trades persist through Saturday before fading, warning-level swell lingers into Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is now up .... as massive swell energy is generated for the country and west shores. Breezy trades will weaken to moderate on Sunday as conditions remain firmly on the drier side of normal well into next week.

A ridge will remain north of the main Hawaiian Islands through Saturday and drive moderate to locally strong trade winds across local waters. An approaching cold front will weaken this ridge and decrease wind speeds into the light to moderate range from Sunday into the middle of next week.

A large west-northwest swell will continue to build surf heights above warning levels for exposed north and west facing shores through Saturday. Surf heights along these exposed shores will decrease to advisory levels from Saturday night to Sunday, and then fall below advisory thresholds by Monday morning. A trade wind swell will keep small surf along east facing shores into the weekend.

Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to near 40 feet along the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and 22 to 26 foot waves along the north facing shores of Maui.

A large west-northwest swell will continue to bring warning level surf to most north and west facing shores exposed to the swell, with warning level surf expected to last through Saturday afternoon. The swell is expected to subside to advisory levels Saturday night and Sunday.

