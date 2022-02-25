Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Behind a historic gold at this year’s Olympics is a coach who learned to skate at Ice Palace

Ryan Shimabukuro was 6 years old when he watched American Eric Heiden speed skate to five gold medals at the 1980 Olympic Games.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ryan Shimabukuro was 6 years old when he watched American Eric Heiden speed skate to five gold medals at the 1980 Olympic Games.

He was hooked on the sport.

“It must have been one of his sprint distances because he was going really fast. He’s wearing the gold suit, looking like a superhero, and I thought it really looked cool,” he said.

Shimabukuro bought a pair of hockey skates with paper route money and learned to speed skate at the Ice Palace. In his sophomore year at Moanalua High School ― and with his parents’ blessing ― he moved to the mainland to train at a speed skating camp and chase his Olympic dream.

“I really learned what the sport was all about and what it was going to take to go to the games. I was in way over my head,” he said.

As a competitive skater, he battled health issues, but managed to qualify for national teams. Despite his best efforts, he realized the Olympics were beyond his grasp ― as an athlete at least.

“I decided to retire from competition. Within a month, I actually started coaching,” he said.

Shimabukuro has coached for 24 years, 20 with U.S. Speedskating.

He’s worked with the sport’s best athletes and he’s very selective.

“I want to see a person that actually can be a good role model that people look up to, that they’re going to cheer them onto the podium and not cheer them off of it,” he said.

At the 2022 Games, three of his skaters won medals, including Erin Jackson, who became the first Black woman to capture a speed skating gold nedal.

He’ll never forget that moment.

“We looked up at the scoreboard and we realized she had become the Olympic champion, all the emotions came rushing out. We were so happy. She was stunned. She was speechless,” he said.

Shimabukuro and his family live in Utah. He coaches full-time, and he’s got six Olympic medals on his impressive resume.

“My definition of success is hard work over a long period of time,” he said.

That sounds like a coach.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige said Friday that Hawaii will not be following the new CDC guidance on masks ―...
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Terry Jones.
Police: Longtime MPD secretary dies after crashing into tree while chasing purse snatcher
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro leaves a meeting Camp Smith on the Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Army mom says she was left shaken by Navy secretary’s comments on tainted water crisis

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
About 20 Ukrainians who now live in Maui gathered in front of the state building on Saturday...
With loved ones stuck in Ukraine, Maui residents call for an end to the war
Paramedics said the man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and transported to an...
Man in critical condition after crashing into traffic pole on Farrington Highway
The testing is part of the Navy’s ongoing response to its Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Amid ongoing flushing efforts, Navy finds high levels of petroleum, other compounds in tap water
Police said the victim was in altercation with the suspect.
Police arrest suspect accused of fatally stabbing man in Iwilei