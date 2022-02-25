Behind a historic gold at this year’s Olympics is a coach who learned to skate at Ice Palace

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ryan Shimabukuro was 6 years old when he watched American Eric Heiden speed skate to five gold medals at the 1980 Olympic Games.

He was hooked on the sport.

“It must have been one of his sprint distances because he was going really fast. He’s wearing the gold suit, looking like a superhero, and I thought it really looked cool,” he said.

Shimabukuro bought a pair of hockey skates with paper route money and learned to speed skate at the Ice Palace. In his sophomore year at Moanalua High School ― and with his parents’ blessing ― he moved to the mainland to train at a speed skating camp and chase his Olympic dream.

“I really learned what the sport was all about and what it was going to take to go to the games. I was in way over my head,” he said.

As a competitive skater, he battled health issues, but managed to qualify for national teams. Despite his best efforts, he realized the Olympics were beyond his grasp ― as an athlete at least.

“I decided to retire from competition. Within a month, I actually started coaching,” he said.

Shimabukuro has coached for 24 years, 20 with U.S. Speedskating.

He’s worked with the sport’s best athletes and he’s very selective.

“I want to see a person that actually can be a good role model that people look up to, that they’re going to cheer them onto the podium and not cheer them off of it,” he said.

At the 2022 Games, three of his skaters won medals, including Erin Jackson, who became the first Black woman to capture a speed skating gold nedal.

He’ll never forget that moment.

“We looked up at the scoreboard and we realized she had become the Olympic champion, all the emotions came rushing out. We were so happy. She was stunned. She was speechless,” he said.

Shimabukuro and his family live in Utah. He coaches full-time, and he’s got six Olympic medals on his impressive resume.

“My definition of success is hard work over a long period of time,” he said.

That sounds like a coach.

