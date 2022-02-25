Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

After postponing for so long, families are gathering again for weddings ― and funerals

Those planning weddings and funerals had to hold off during the pandemic, but now they have their hands full.
By Samie Solina
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:13 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Those planning weddings and funerals had to hold off during the pandemic, but now they have their hands full.

Organizers say they’re incredibly busy helping a backlog of people who had their plans postponed because of COVID.

Wedding photographer Joseph Esser said it is a welcomed problem after two slow years.

“If you’re trying to plan a wedding now, there’s a lot of competition for venues and places,” said Esser. “With companies, photographers, and whatnot.”

Esser owns Esser photography and is the president of the Oahu Wedding Association.

“We really have had a really difficult last couple years,” Esser said. “To rebound the way that we are is a good feeling.”

Now, large masked groups can gather as long as everyone 12 and up is vaccinated or tested.

They are restrictions that haven’t exactly restricted the rush.

“This week was insane,” said Tessa Gomes, who owns Fred and Kate Events and is on the board of the association. “It was kind of the culmination of weddings that were scheduled and postponed weddings that finally happened.”

She said that while planners are busy, there are many still hesitant to plan a wedding because there have been so many restrictions.

Those planning funerals are seeing a similar trend.

“So the mortuaries, in general, are seeing an influx of people wanting to do services pretty immediately,” said Kawehi Correa, the president of Aloha Mortuary.

Correa said the demand for funeral services has never been like this.

Many families waited until all the relatives could attend.

“Now they’re able to do that in the way that the individual would have wanted to see,” Correa said.

Attendees need to be masked, and depending on if everyone is vaccinated or tested, the building can be at full capacity.

Correa said it is a big improvement over when only 10 people were allowed. She said she’d rather see the rest of the restrictions drop, though.

“I would really like to see a regular celebration of life prior to this pandemic, where families can intermingle,” she said. “And really give their proper respects to the loved one.”

Wedding planners also tell me they hope rules loosen soon, but they’re happy that the ‘I do’s’ are plentiful these days.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige said Friday that Hawaii will not be following the new CDC guidance on masks ―...
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Terry Jones.
Police: Longtime MPD secretary dies after crashing into tree while chasing purse snatcher
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro leaves a meeting Camp Smith on the Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Army mom says she was left shaken by Navy secretary’s comments on tainted water crisis

Latest News

Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
About 20 Ukrainians who now live in Maui gathered in front of the state building on Saturday...
With loved ones stuck in Ukraine, Maui residents call for an end to the war
Paramedics said the man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries and transported to an...
Man in critical condition after crashing into traffic pole on Farrington Highway
The testing is part of the Navy’s ongoing response to its Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Amid ongoing flushing efforts, Navy finds high levels of petroleum, other compounds in tap water
Police said the victim was in altercation with the suspect.
Police arrest suspect accused of fatally stabbing man in Iwilei