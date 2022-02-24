Wahine softball set to host Outrigger Hawaii Invitational this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in over two years, the Rainbow Wahine softball team is set to host the Outrigger Hawaii Invitational.

During the tournament this weekend, UH faces the likes of Montana, Abilene Christian and North Dakota.

“It’s definitely an experience to get us ready for our actual conference, so definitely be a competition, definitely be an eyeopener as well, so just a great opportunity to get us prepared I think.” UH outfielder Brittnee Rossi told reporters.

The ‘Bows go into the weekend with a 1-4 record, despite getting two wins over Chaminade last weekend — those games were exhibitions.

They begin tournament play against the Grizzlies on Thursday, the two teams meeting only one time back in 2017 with UH getting the win.

Next up, they face ACU and North Dakota in a Friday double header, the team’s first true tournament style test of the year.

Despite the long back-to-back game action, the players say that they’re just happy to be playing softball again in front of the Wahine faithful.

“It’s such a blessing to have fans back in our stadium, so we can play in front of Hawaii and we can play in front of our fans, we can play in front of our family and friends.” Rossi said. “I think that’s the main thing for a lot of us, that’s incredible.”

The weekend will also serve as a way for the team to play against competition that they don’t normally see year in and year out.

“Oh it’s awesome because you know usually, I think we play a lot of the same people season after season, especially conference obviously.” Rossi said. “Preseason wise, I think it’s awesome because we get to see different pitching, we get to see different hitters defensively, so it’s just a new look.”

When it comes to preparing for new teams, the coaches take it game by game, given the quick turnaround between match ups.

“We start scouting and then we understand what pitchers are going to be able to do with their hitters and we go from there.” Head coach Bob Coolen said. “There is a lot of adjustment, a lot of late inning adjustments and it just works itself out as you have a three day tournament where you play five games.”

First pitch against Montana is set for Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

