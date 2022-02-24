Tributes
Wahine basketball heads to mainland for final road trip of the regular season

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team heads to the mainland for their final road trip of the regular season.

The ‘Bows meet Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday and Cal Poly on Saturday.

Heading in the weekend, the Wahine sit atop the standings of the Big West Conference after getting a big win over UC Irvine last Saturday — the best position they’ve been in since the 2015 season.

Thursday marks the third meeting between the ‘Bows and the Road Runners this season after they added an additional home game back in January that didn’t count towards the Conference standings.

Cal Poly on the other hand will meet the Wahine for the first time this year after they pulled out of their Januaray game in Honolulu due to COVID-19 issues — the additional CSUB game replaced this match up on the schedule.

Tip off against the Road Runners is set for Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

