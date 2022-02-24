Tributes
‘This is Now’: Ukraine’s government pleads for help as civilians flee cities

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases.
By Jonathan Jared Saupe
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Military forces battling Russians on multiple fronts suffered dozens of casualties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe since World War II, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any country trying to interfere with “consequences you have never seen,” as a once-hoped for diplomatic resolution now appeared impossible.

