Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking.

The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday.

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.

They found that women who performed routine activities like housework, cooking and gardening saw a reduced risk of heart disease.

They say self-care activities like showering can also be significantly beneficial for seniors’ cardiovascular health

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

