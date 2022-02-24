Police: Suspect accused of hacking bank’s system could have hit other institutions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are urging Hawaii banks, businesses and government institutions to see if a hacking suspect was spotted on their surveillance video.

Kobina Nyarku, 30, has been charged with two felonies for allegedly hacking into Central Pacific Bank’s computer system. Police said he pretended to apply for a job at the bank at one of their computer terminals and was able to get access to their system to obtain information on employees.

He was arrested last week during a fake interview set up by the bank.

On Thursday, CrimeStoppers said Nyarku may have visited other banks, businesses and government buildings earlier in the week and they’re encouraging them to check their surveillance video.

They also said institutions should check their computer systems for possibly compromised dat.

Anyone with information on Nyarku is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Nyarku is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center on $250,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.