Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: Suspect accused of hacking bank’s system could have hit other institutions

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:54 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are urging Hawaii banks, businesses and government institutions to see if a hacking suspect was spotted on their surveillance video.

Kobina Nyarku, 30, has been charged with two felonies for allegedly hacking into Central Pacific Bank’s computer system. Police said he pretended to apply for a job at the bank at one of their computer terminals and was able to get access to their system to obtain information on employees.

He was arrested last week during a fake interview set up by the bank.

On Thursday, CrimeStoppers said Nyarku may have visited other banks, businesses and government buildings earlier in the week and they’re encouraging them to check their surveillance video.

They also said institutions should check their computer systems for possibly compromised dat.

Anyone with information on Nyarku is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Nyarku is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center on $250,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige said Friday that Hawaii will not be following the new CDC guidance on masks ―...
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Terry Jones.
Police: Longtime MPD secretary dies after crashing into tree while chasing purse snatcher
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Courtroom gavel
Kailua man pleads guilty on multiple counts of producing child pornography

Latest News

The testing is part of the Navy’s ongoing response to its Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Amid ongoing flushing efforts, Navy finds high levels of petroleum, other compounds in tap water
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro leaves a meeting Camp Smith on the Red Hill tainted water crisis.
Army mom says she was left shaken by Navy secretary’s comments on tainted water crisis
Gov. David Ige said Friday that Hawaii will not be following the new CDC guidance on masks ―...
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
Navy: Elevated levels of metal found in water at Pearl Harbor Elementary School
Navy: Elevated levels of metal found in water at Pearl Harbor Elementary School