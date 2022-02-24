Tributes
Oswald ‘Oz’ Stender, former Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee, dies at 90

Oswald "Oz" Stender
Oswald "Oz" Stender(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:44 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Kamehameha Schools and Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee Oswald “Oz” Stender has died on Wednesday.

His family confirmed he passed away peacefully at home early in the afternoon.

During his long career, Stender worked for half a century in public and community service.

He served as an OHA trustee for 14 years and as a member on the board of trustees for the Bishop Estate, which oversees Kamehameha Schools, his alma mater. Stender was even a chief executive officer for the James Campbell Estate early in his career.

In 2009, Stender received the Honolulu Forever Young award.

In an interview back then, he said among his many accomplishments was creating a scholarship fund for Kamehameha Schools drop-outs, and supporting a budding musician who went on to international fame, Israel Kamakawiwoole.

Stender was 90 years old.

