Many Maui businesses now thriving after mayor eliminates vaccine-or-test rule

In Maui County, COVID vaccines or negative tests are no longer required to dine, drink or workout indoors.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:14 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With proof of COVID vaccines or negative tests no longer required to dine, drink or workout indoors in Maui County, many businesses are now seeing an influx in patrons.

Mayor Michael Victorino eliminated the county’s vaccine-or-test mandate on Monday.

Some businesses saw immediate improvement, like Bamboo Grille in Wailuku, which has been busy all week.

“It’s been good, super busy,” said long-time waitress Desiray Mara. “We’re glad to be back like regular, seeing different faces. It’s nice to get all the families that we’ve missed. Definitely took a big toll on us.”

The Kawa’a family from Paukukalo said the mayor’s announcement was music to their ears.

“It makes it more difficult with the mandates for us to be able to enjoy a meal together,” said Luana Kawa’a. “Here in Hawaii, that’s how we socialize. Right? We pu paa kai. We have a meal together. So, this has been a real blessing for us.”

Victorino said he dropped the vaccine-or-test rule because of the rapid decline in COVID cases.

But while several businesses said the elimination of the requirement has made a world of difference, others say more mandates need to be lifted before they can see a change.

For example, Da Babooze Bar in Wailuku is still empty and they now have fewer employees.

“The major differences is we had to shorten our hours. So instead of opening at 12 p.m., we open at 2 p.m., and because of that we have lost workers because there’s only one shift a day,” said Da Babooze Bar manager Bobbie Sedeno.

Sedeno said unless the county lifts the social distancing rule, they will still be forced to keep chairs 6 feet apart and will still have to turn large groups away.

“It’s been really hard,” Sedeno said. She and others hope the mayor and governor will look to lifting the indoor mask mandate next.

Gov. David Ige has not indicated yet when he plans to lift the statewide indoor mask mandate. However, the emergency proclamation expires on March 25.

