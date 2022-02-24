Man charged for allegedly assaulting Hawaii Island corrections officer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer on Hawaii Island.

Officials said Marly Poai is accused of an attack inside of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on Sunday that left a corrections officer hospitalized.

Court records show that Poai is a felony repeat offender and was previously convicted of assault. At the time of the incident, prosecutors said Poai faced charges for robbery, kidnapping, assault, and promoting drugs, among others with bail set at $211,000.

Following the recent assault incident, he remains in custody with an additional $25,000 bail.

If convicted, Poai faces up to 10 years in prison.

