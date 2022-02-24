LIVE: Russia announces ‘military operation’ in Ukraine; explosions heard in Kyiv
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries not to interfere.
He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine – a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.
