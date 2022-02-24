Tributes
LIVE: Russia announces ‘military operation’ in Ukraine; explosions heard in Kyiv

”Those units that are in the Ukraine now, I’m familiar with. We studied them. We know their...
”Those units that are in the Ukraine now, I’m familiar with. We studied them. We know their tactics, and it scares the hell out of me because the have a very powerful military."(Source: NBC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries not to interfere.

He said the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine – a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion.

Watch live coverage of the developments from CBS News:

