Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell picks up today

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, then weaken Sunday into next week. A mostly dry weather pattern is expected, with passing low clouds leading to brief windward showers.Trade wind speeds will diminish Sunday, and will likely remain suppressed early next week as a passing front weakens the surface ridge.

A large WNW swell will arrive today and will lift surf along north and west facing shores to surf advisory levels, building to above surf warning levels for the smaller island north and west facing exposures Thursday night. Surf along east facing shorelines will rise as strengthened trades will increase small period, wind wave chop.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

