Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell picks up today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, then weaken Sunday into next week.

A mostly dry weather pattern is expected, with passing low clouds leading to brief windward showers.

Trade wind speeds will diminish Sunday, and will likely remain suppressed early next week as a passing front weakens the surface ridge.

A large west-northwest swell will arrive Thursday and will lift surf along north- and west-facing shores to surf advisory levels, building to above surf warning levels for the smaller island north- and west-facing exposures Thursday night.

Surf along east facing shorelines will rise as strengthened trades will increase small-period, wind wave chop.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.