Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell picks up today

Your top local headlines for Feb. 24, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the weekend, then weaken Sunday into next week.

A mostly dry weather pattern is expected, with passing low clouds leading to brief windward showers.

Trade wind speeds will diminish Sunday, and will likely remain suppressed early next week as a passing front weakens the surface ridge.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A large west-northwest swell will arrive Thursday and will lift surf along north- and west-facing shores to surf advisory levels, building to above surf warning levels for the smaller island north- and west-facing exposures Thursday night.

Surf along east facing shorelines will rise as strengthened trades will increase small-period, wind wave chop.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Most Read

Black smoke could be seen following a military-contracted helicopter crash on Kauai.
4 killed in helicopter crash identified as NTSB investigation gets underway
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Clifford Chen, former CFO of Martin Defense Group, and former accountant Lawrence "Kahele" Lum...
Ex-employees of major Hawaii-based defense contractor arrested
Matthew Haider is pictured in this undated photograph with his wife.
A beloved father. A devoted mom. Family and friends mourn victims of chopper crash
The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot at the Fremont Casino.
Hawaii man wins a whopping $275K after trying his luck in Vegas

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Feb. 24, 2022)
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 24, 2022)
Chinatown at night is usually a place that most people avoid. The Honolulu Police Department’s...
City: Efforts to tackle crime in Chinatown are working, but there’s more work to do
Bamboo Grille in Wailuku has been busy all week.
Maui eateries, bars see uptick in business after vaccine-or-test mandate is dropped