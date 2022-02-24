Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Canada authorizes first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO - The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline....
FILE PHOTO - The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline. Canadian regulators said Thursday the two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Canada has become the first country to authorize use of a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.

Canadian regulators said Thursday Medicago’s two-dose vaccine can be given to adults ages 18 to 64, but said there’s too little data on the shots in people 65 and older.

The decision was based on a study of 24,000 adults that found the vaccine was 71% effective at preventing COVID-19 — although that was before the omicron variant emerged. Side effects were mild, including fever and fatigue.

Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles, which mimic the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. The particles are removed from the plants’ leaves and purified. Another ingredient, an immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant that is made by British partner GlaxoSmithKline, is added to the shots.

While numerous COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out around the world, global health authorities are looking to additional candidates in hopes of increasing the worldwide supply.

Quebec City-based Medicago is developing plant-based vaccines against multiple other diseases, and the COVID-19 vaccine may help spur more interest in this new method of medical manufacturing.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige said Friday that Hawaii will not be following the new CDC guidance on masks ―...
Despite new CDC guidance, governor says Hawaii’s mask mandate will remain in place
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC: Many healthy Americans can take a break from masks
Terry Jones.
Police: Longtime MPD secretary dies after crashing into tree while chasing purse snatcher
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Courtroom gavel
Kailua man pleads guilty on multiple counts of producing child pornography

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital; residents take cover
The United States, Canada and European allies announced they were adding direct measures...
Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in...
State of the Union: Biden speech comes amid crises, setbacks
Russian armored convoys are seen moving toward Karkiv, Ukraine. (CNN)
Russian troops move around border with Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "This is our land, our country, our children, and we...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy says country is defending itself