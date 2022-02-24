‘Bows basketball set to host final two home games of the regular season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the final time in the regular season, the Rainbow Warriors basketball team is set to host a pair of home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows meet Cal Poly on Thursday and Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday — Saturday will serve as Senior Night.

UH is currently sitting tied for fourth place in the Big West Conference after a tough loss to UC Irvine on the road last weekend.

This will be the second meeting with the Mustangs, Hawaii getting a 69-53 win back in January, Hawaii also meeting the Road Runners back in the early goings of the season, another win for UH.

It is set to be a special weekend in Manoa, on Thursday the program will honor the historic 1972 NCAA Tournament team and on Saturday, seniors Mate Colina, Jerome Desrosiers and Junior Madut will be honored in their final home game of their Rainbow Warrior career.

Tip off on Thursday is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time — the game will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.